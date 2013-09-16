LONDON, Sept 16 The Co-operative Group
said on Monday it was willing to speak to a group of
bondholders who have put forward an alternative plan for
plugging a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall at
its bank.
Investment bank Moelis & Co said on Monday it had submitted
a different recapitalisation plan to Co-op Bank's
board of directors on behalf of institutions owning about 43
percent of the bank's lower Tier 2 bonds.
"We are uncertain of the structure, deliverability and
conditionality of what is proposed by Moelis, but we are willing
to engage with them to investigate further. To that end, we last
week offered to engage with them and look forward to doing so,"
Co-op said in a statement.