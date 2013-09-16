EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, Sept 16 A group of bondholders in Britain's Co-operative Bank on Monday proposed an alternative plan to recapitalise the mutual lender to that put forward by the group's owner to fill a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.
Moelis & Co. said it had recently submitted the recapitalisation proposal to Co-op Bank's board of directors on behalf of a group of institutions owning approximately 43 percent of the bank's lower Tier 2 bonds.
Britain's regulator has said Co-op Bank needs to find 1.5 billion pounds to shore up its capital, and the group of bondholders said it can achieve that by the end of this year, mainly by converting subordinated bonds and preferred stock into Bank common stock.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.