LONDON, July 9 Britain's regulator should review
the capital levels it has demanded of Co-op Bank and the rescue
plan it has set out to plug a capital hole, the head of a
campaign by the lender's retail bondholders said on Tuesday.
Mark Taber, an investor who challenged a similar move by
Bank of Ireland in 2011, said Britain's Prudential
Regulation Authority (PRA) imposed "an arbitrary and putative"
core capital requirement on Co-op Bank that implied it was
systemically important - "which it clearly is not".
The PRA last month said Co-op had a 1.5 billion pound ($2.24
billion) capital shortfall, and the bank's parent, the
Co-operative Group, is making bondholders swap their
debt at a discount of at least 30 percent for new bonds and
equity in the bank. Taber said more than 1,300 bondholders had
been in touch with him since the PRA announcement.