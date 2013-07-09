* Bondholders call for review of rescue plan, timetable
* Investor Taber says Co-op not a systemic risk
* He says false market was created in Co-op bonds
* Says more than 1,300 bondholders on board
By Matt Scuffham and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 9 A group of the Co-operative
Bank's retail bondholders who are fighting a painful
rescue plan has called on Britain's financial regulator to
rethink its demands for the lender to plug a 1.5 billion pound
($2.2 billion) capital shortfall.
The bank's parent, the Co-operative Group, has
come up with a "bail-in" rescue model, making bondholders swap
their debt for new bonds and equity at a discount of at least 30
percent, subjecting them to losses of 500 million pounds.
Mark Taber, an investor who challenged a similar move by
Bank of Ireland in 2011, urged the regulator to "review
the requirement and timetable that it has imposed on the bank
and the plan which it has agreed with the bank".
In an open letter to Andrew Bailey, head of the Prudential
Regulation Authority (PRA), Taber criticised the PRA for
imposing a core capital requirement of 9 percent on Co-op Bank.
This is supposed to be imposed only if a lender's potential
failure poses a threat to the economy, according to PRA rules.
However, Taber said the Co-op was not systemically important and
the regulator's imposition of the requirement was arbitrary.
The PRA on Tuesday confirmed it had received the letter and
said it would respond to bondholders' concerns in due course.
Taber also said there had been a false market in Co-op bonds
caused by the regulator's failure to disclose concerns about the
bank's financial health.
He cited evidence provided by Bailey to lawmakers last week,
in which he said the regulator was aware two years ago that the
Co-op Bank needed to raise capital. Taber questioned why no
public disclosure was made at the time and why the regulator
"seemingly did nothing to take action".
INVESTOR ACTIVISM
Taber said more than 1,300 bondholders had been in touch
with him since the Co-operative Group, announced its plans to
address the shortfall last month.
The group, Britain's biggest customer-owned business, is
contributing around one billion pounds to rescue plan.
The investors want it to take on more of the losses. Many of
them lent money to the bank through securities called permanent
interest-bearing shares (PIBS), which pay dividends of up to 13
percent a year.
U.S. law firm Brown Rudnick is working with Taber on behalf
of Co-op's retail bondholders. Two other bondholder groups are
also opposing the rescue plan, one comprising hedge funds and
another being led by the Association of British insurers.
The Co-operative's outstanding subordinated bonds have risen
by as much as a quarter of a point over the past day.
Bankers say Co-operative bondholders appear to be following
similar investor activism strategies that were applied to Bank
of Ireland, AIB and Anglo Irish Bank during Ireland's financial
crisis.
"Irish regulators used a dirty stick to coerce investors and
I think there is definitely a will in the UK to take a similar
line," said a London-based banker. "Investors should be clubbing
together in this way but I have limited optimism about their
chances of being successful."