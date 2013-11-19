BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 COOP FINANCIAL SERVICES: * Co-operative financial services former CEO david Anderson says got he was
responsible for initiating britannia takeover talks * Co-op financial services former CEO says 'very full due dilligence' was done
on britannia deal * Co-op financial services former CEO says he received no political
encouragement to pursue britannia deal * Co-op financial services former CEO says decision to take over britannia was
right one given information at time * Co-op financial services former CEO says fully accepts britannia deal was
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.