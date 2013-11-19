BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 co-op: * Co-op financial services former CEO says governance issues partly to blame
for Co-op bank's problems * Co-op financial services former CEO says britannia deal was not enough to
bring down the bank * Co-op financial services former CEO says doesn't believe britannia loan
impairments were enough to bring bank down * Co-op financial services former CEO says regulator did not attach any
conditions to britannia merger * Co-op financial services former CEO: no issues over capital, corporate
governance raised by regulator at time of britannia deal * Co-op financial services former CEO says verde bid had a very big impact in
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.