Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, June 17 The Co-operative Group said on Monday that its banking division must raise 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) of extra capital to strengthen its capital position.
Co-op Group said it would support the bank through an exchange offer to investors in the bank's subordinated capital securities and an issue of bonds.
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
OTTAWA, May 31 The Bank of Canada should keep interest rates low and Canada's federal government should be ready with more fiscal stimulus in the event of an economic downturn, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday in a report that reiterated warnings about Canada's hot housing market and high household debt.