BRIEF-Astro Japan Property Group's asset manager sells interest in J-REIT manager
* Japan asset manager, Spring Investment Co., Ltd (Spring), has disposed of shareholding in Sekisui House Si Asset Management
LONDON, June 5 The Co-operative Bank's new chairman Richard Pym said he was determined to work with Britain's financial regulator in the coming weeks to resolve questions over the bank's future.
The bank has until the end of June to agree a rescue plan with the Prudential Regulation Authority to plug a capital shortfall which analysts say could be as much as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).
"I've run good banks and bad banks and I have confidence that the Co-op will be a very good bank. There is an absolute determination to resolve the questions that have been asked with our regulator," Pym said in an interview on Tuesday.
* Japan asset manager, Spring Investment Co., Ltd (Spring), has disposed of shareholding in Sekisui House Si Asset Management
SEOUL, March 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 29 -53.5 -33.5 36.3 ^March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 2
* FY 2016 turnover at 115.4 million euros ($124.54 million) versus 110.9 million euros year ago