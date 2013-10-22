BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
LONDON Oct 22 The Co-operative Group's Chairman Len Wardle will step down from the board of the troubled mutual next May and has recommended he be replaced by a candidate independent of the Co-operative movement.
Britain's biggest customer-owned business has been plagued by problems at its banking arm and said on Monday it would cede control of the business to a group of bondholders including U.S. hedge funds.
Britain's financial regulator revealed a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall at the Co-operative Bank in June.
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.