LONDON Oct 22 Co-op Group's former
Chief Executive Peter Marks has described the problems at its
banking arm as "a tragedy" but said he wasn't the driving force
behind its ill-fated acquisition of the Britannia Building
Society in 2009.
"I can't take responsibility for something I wasn't in full
control of, which was the bank. I wasn't driving the Britannia
deal but I absolutely voted for it when it was proposed," Marks
told a committee of British lawmakers on Tuesday.
Co-op said on Monday it would hand over its banking arm to
creditors including U.S. hedge funds in order to seal a 1.5
billion pound ($2.4 billion) rescue of the country's
seventh-biggest lender.
The Co-operative Bank's problems have been blamed
in part on soured commercial real estate loans that it inherited
from Britannia.