LONDON Nov 20 Britain's financial regulators
are assessing whether to take enforcement action against the
Co-operative Bank to determine if it misled investors
over its financial health, sources familiar with the matter
said.
"The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential
Regulation Authority are currently assessing whether Co-op Bank
should be referred to enforcement activity," one of the sources
said on Wednesday.
The sources said Britain's finance ministry will meet with
regulators to thrash out terms of an enquiry into mounting
problems at the bank.
However, the sources said the timing of the enquiry could be
affected by possible enforcement action and any criminal charges
brought against ex-Co-op Bank Chairman Paul Flowers.
Flowers, who oversaw the bank's near collapse when a 1.5
billion pound capital shortfall was exposed, was caught on film
allegedly arranging to buy illegal drugs.