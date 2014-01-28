LONDON Jan 28 The former deputy chairman of the Co-operative Bank said he stepped down because he opposed its plans to buy hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group.

Rodney Baker-Bates told parliament's Treasury Select Committee that he considered the proposed acquisition to be a "giant step too far".

"I wished to resign because of my opposition to Verde (plan to buy 630 branches from Lloyds)," he said on Tuesday.

Co-op, which is owned by its members and has operations spanning banking, supermarkets and funeral services, was last year rocked after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital shortfall was identified at its bank and Paul Flowers, former chairman of the bank, was arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.