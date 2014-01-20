LONDON Jan 20 Britain's Co-operative Group
cancelled plans to sell its general insurance business,
which had been part of a plan to raise 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) to bolster capital at its troubled bank arm.
Co-op Group, whose bank has been hit by a capital shortfall
and drugs scandal involving its ex-chairman, said on Monday it
had decided to keep the general insurance business because it
has to contribute less capital to the bank under a revised
restructuring plan set out in November.
It said it will meet its capital commitment to the bank
through the disposal of the life and savings business and "the
strategic management" of some of its property assets.
"We received a significant amount of interest in the general
insurance business, which reflects its potential," Euan
Sutherland, chief executive of Co-op Group, said in a statement.