* Investigation carried out jointly by PRA, FCA
* Regulatory probe will examine role of senior managers
* Independent inquiry to begin after regulatory probe
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's financial regulators
have launched an investigation into problems at the Co-operative
Bank, including the role played by former senior
managers, they said on Monday.
The probe could lead to fines for the bank and its former
directors.
Co-op Bank fell under the control of investors including
U.S. hedge funds after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion)
capital shortfall was exposed.
Its problems were exacerbated when former chairman Paul
Flowers was arrested as part of an investigation into the supply
of illegal drugs.
Britain is introducing new rules which mean bankers who are
reckless with customers' or taxpayers' money could face criminal
charges and have bonuses and pensions clawed back.
The so-called enforcement investigation will be run jointly
by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA).
In a statement, the FCA said the investigation will look at
the decisions and events at the bank up until June 2013, when
the full extent of the bank's financial problems emerged.
Co-op Bank was not immediately available for comment.
British Finance Minister George Osborne ordered a separate,
independent, inquiry into Co-op Bank in November which he said
would not begin until it was clear that it would not prejudice
any action being taken by the regulators.
The regulators said on Monday that they would work with the
Treasury to ensure the separate investigations are timed
appropriately.
Co-op Bank hit trouble after racking up big losses on
commercial property. Many of the bad loans were acquired through
its takeover of the Britannia Building Society in 2009 and its
management has subsequently been overhauled.
A 1.5 billion pound recapitalisation of the bank was
approved by creditors and a British court in December. The
rescue saw Co-op Group, Britain's biggest customer-owned
business, hand a 70 percent stake in the bank to bondholders,
leaving it with a 30 percent shareholding.