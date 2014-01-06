BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Holding says entered into a credit agreement with lenders
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
LONDON Jan 6 Britain's financial regulator has launched an investigation into problems at the Co-operative Bank , including the role played by former senior managers, it said on Monday.
"The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) confirms it is undertaking an enforcement investigation in relation to the Co-operative Bank and as part of that investigation will consider the role of former senior managers," it said in a statement.
Co-op Bank fell under the control of investors including U.S. hedge funds after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion)capital shortfall was exposed. Its problems were exacerbated when former chairman Paul Flowers was arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: