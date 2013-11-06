Nov 6 co-op:
* Co-op bank's former chairman says kpmg indicated it would be
very bad to
proceed with lloyds deal 3 months before its collapse
* Co-op bank's former chairman says his understanding was
politicians were
supportive of britannia, lloyds deals
* Co-op bank's former chairman says was given clear view that
UK business
secretary vince cable supported lloyds branch deal
* Treasury select committee chairman tyrie says flowers spell
as Co-op chairman
severely tarnished Co Operative-model
* Treasury select committee chairman tyrie says number of
contradictions