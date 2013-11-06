* Former chairman Flowers says minister Hoban encouraged
deal
* Flowers says Business Secretary Cable was also supportive
* Flowers says was political goodwill towards deal but not
interference
* Lawmaker Tyrie says contradictions in Flowers' evidence
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's Co-operative Bank
was 'encouraged' but not pressured by the government
to buy hundreds of branches from Lloyds before its 1.5
billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall was exposed, its
former chairman told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Paul Flowers told the UK's Treasury Select Committee, which
is examining why the deal was pursued, that then financial
services minister Mark Hoban gave the Co-op the impression he
wanted them to proceed.
"Mr Hoban was, I believe, encouraging the process on behalf
of the Treasury, on behalf of the government. I can make no
other interpretation of the cause than that," Flowers told
parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Flowers also said the Co-op was told by other lawmakers that
Business Secretary Vince Cable supported the deal.
Lloyds was forced to sell 632 branches by European
regulators as the price of its government rescue in 2008, but
its decision to sell to the Co-operative Bank has been
criticised since a big hole appeared in the mutual's finances,
prompting allegations that politicians had influenced the choice
of buyer.
The deal, which was meant to create a new challenger to
Britain's biggest banks, collapsed in April and the 1.5
billion-pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall at the
Co-operative Bank was identified by Britain's financial
regulator soon after.
Flowers said the Co-op had not been under political pressure
to pursue the deal.
"There was not political interference, there was not
political pressure but there was political goodwill for the deal
to proceed," he told the committee.
Peter Levene, former chairman of rival bidder NBNK,
has said in written evidence to the committee there appeared to
be political interference in the bidding process.
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the
committee, said there were a number of contradictions in
Flowers' evidence.
"Your (Flowers) chairmanship has severely tarnished the
Co-operative model," he said at the end of the evidence session.