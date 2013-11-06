LONDON Nov 6 Britain's Co-operative Bank
was encouraged by then financial services minister,
Mark Hoban, to pursue a deal to buy hundreds of branches from
Lloyds Banking Group, its former chairman told
lawmakers.
The deal collapsed earlier this year. A 1.5 billion pound
($2.4 billion) capital shortfall at the Co-op Bank was
identified by Britain's financial regulator soon after.
Reverend Paul Flowers told the UK's Treasury Select
Committee, which is examining why the deal was pursued, that
Hoban gave the Co-op the impression he wanted them to proceed.
He also said Co-op was told by other lawmakers that Business
Secretary Vince Cable supported the deal.
"There was not political interference, there was not
political pressure but there was political goodwill for the deal
to proceed," Paul Flowers told the Treasury Select Committee.