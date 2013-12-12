Sri Lankan rupee falls on dlr demand from banks; stx edge down
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
LONDON Dec 12 The Co-operative Group on Thursday appointed financial and political heavyweight Paul Myners to its board, to help lead a review of how the troubled group is governed.
Myners was previously the Financial Services Minister in the Treasury. He has also held such positions as chairman of retailer Marks & Spencer, Guardian Media Group and Land Securities.
Co-op, the food-to-funerals group, has been engulfed by a scandal at its banking arm after police arrested its former Bank chairman, Paul Flowers, as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
SHANGHAI, March 28 China stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about tightening liquidity conditions after the central bank refrained from injecting short-term funds into the banking system for the third session in a row.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.