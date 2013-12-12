LONDON Dec 12 The Co-operative Group on Thursday appointed financial and political heavyweight Paul Myners to its board, to help lead a review of how the troubled group is governed.

Myners was previously the Financial Services Minister in the Treasury. He has also held such positions as chairman of retailer Marks & Spencer, Guardian Media Group and Land Securities.

Co-op, the food-to-funerals group, has been engulfed by a scandal at its banking arm after police arrested its former Bank chairman, Paul Flowers, as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.