LONDON Jan 16 Britain's Co-operative Group
, whose banking arm has been hit by a capital shortfall
and drugs scandal involving its ex-chairman, said an independent
review of its operations will examine its board structure and
relationship with its members.
Ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners, who is leading the review,
will publish his final report and recommendations in late 2014,
the Co-op said on Thursday.
The Co-op said the review will make recommendations on the
make-up of its board, including how many independent
non-executive directors it should have. It will also examine how
the bank can deal more effectively with its members.