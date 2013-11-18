LONDON Nov 18 Britain's financial regulator
should be questioned over how it approved Paul Flowers to be
chairman of the Co-operative Bank, a member of the
UK's Treasury Select Committee told Reuters on Monday.
The former chairman of Britain's troubled Co-operative Bank
has been filmed arranging to buy cocaine, the Mail on Sunday
newspaper reported. The story appeared days after he was
severely criticised by lawmakers on the committee for his part
in the problems at the Co-op Bank, which has fallen under the
control of U.S. hedge funds after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4
billion) capital shortfall was exposed.
Conservative lawmaker Mark Garnier, an ex-investment banker,
said the committee was likely to ask Andrew Bailey, head of the
Prudential Regulation Authority, to give further evidence on the
issue.
"I think it's absolutely vital we get the regulator back
because of the questions that are being asked so rightly. What
the hell was going on to make the regulator approve this guy?
How did that happen?" Garnier told Reuters.