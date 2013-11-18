LONDON Nov 18 Britain needs to overhaul its
regulatory approval process for bankers as problems at mutual
Co-operative Bank highlighted the past process was "a
bureaucratic box-ticking exercise", a leading lawmaker said.
The former chairman of Britain's troubled Co-operative Bank
has been filmed arranging to buy cocaine, the Mail on Sunday
newspaper reported.
"This latest episode over the chairmanship of the Co-op
illustrates how much there is to do to reform the regulatory
approval process for bankers, especially those at the top of our
banks, and how important it is that fundamental reform take
place," said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Committee.
His committee has recommended overhaul of the approval
process is needed. "Implementing this new approach will require
a fundamental change in attitude from the regulators. The jury
is out on progress," he said.