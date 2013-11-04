* Co-op Group to contribute 462 mln stg to recapitalisation
* Bondholders to swap bonds for shares in the bank
* Will also inject 125 million pounds of new capital
* CEO says branch closures to lead to significant job cuts
* Co-op to embed values and ethics into bank's constitution
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain's Co-operative Group
has detailed a rescue plan for its banking arm, under
which it will hand control of the unit to investors including
U.S. hedge funds as part of a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion)
bail-in.
In a scheme first set out last month, the Co-op has bowed to
the demands of a group of bondholders including U.S. hedge funds
Aurelius Capital and Silver Point Capital and agreed to a
restructuring which will leave it with a 30 percent stake.
Co-op Bank hit trouble after racking up big losses on
commercial property. Many of the bad loans were acquired through
its takeover of the Britannia Building Society in 2009 and the
bank's management has subsequently been overhauled.
The plan set out on Monday involves Co-op Group contributing
462 million pounds to a recapitalisation of the bank, while
bondholders will swap their bonds for shares. They will also
inject 125 million pounds of new capital.
Co-op Group will remain the bank's biggest single
shareholder. No other single shareholders will have a stake of
more than 9.9 percent.
Co-op has also come up with fresh proposals to safeguard the
financial interests of its 10,000 retail bondholders, many of
whom are pensioners who had relied on coupons from their
investments. The plan guarantees investors annual payments for
the next 12 years.
"This deal has been extremely hard fought and is now a much
better solution for retail holders and pensioners," said Mark
Taber, who had campaigned on behalf of retail investors.
Co-op Bank's new Chief Executive Niall Booker told reporters
it could take four to five years to turn around the bank's
fortunes.
VALUES AND ETHICS
In the meantime the rescue still risks alienating the bank's
4.7 million customers, many of whom were drawn to the lender
because of its perceived ethical focus. Concerns were inflamed
by Co-op's revelation on Monday that it planned to close down
around 15 percent of the bank's 324 branches, resulting in
significant job losses.
"With hedge funds at the wheel, the bank will become more
ruthlessly commercial. Cutting 1,000 jobs at the same time as
you launch an ethics policy is quite a contradiction," said
Andre Spicer, a professor at Cass Business School.
Co-op sought to reassure customers and staff with a
commitment that the group's values and ethics would be legally
embedded in the bank's constitution.
"What's really important to our customers and our members is
that the bank continues and that the values and ethics of the
bank are right at the heart of that," Co-op Group Chief
Executive Euan Sutherland told BBC radio.
"For the first time ever we've written that into the
constitution of the bank," Sutherland said. The commitment will
be supported by an independent value and ethics committee.
Bondholders advised by Moelis & Co had built up large enough
positions on tranches of Co-op Bank's debt to block a proposal
which would have involved Co-op retaining a majority stake.
Bondholders said the deal was the "first consensual creditor
bank bail-in in the UK without taxpayer support.
"We are proud that the recapitalisation will enable the
Co-op Bank to continue its unique mission as a UK bank committed
to the values and ethics of the Co-operative movement," they
said in a statement.
The plan was also welcomed by Britain's financial
supervisor.