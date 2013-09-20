LONDON, Sept 20 The Co-operative Bank
said on Friday that it would set up a committee to assess
alternatives to the 1.5 billion pound ($2.40 billion) rescue
plan proposed by its parent, the Co-operative Group.
The committee, which will be independent of the Co-op Group,
will comprise Richard Pym and Niall Booker, chairman and chief
executive of the Co-op Bank, and the bank's independent
non-executives directors. Booker will step down as deputy chief
executive of the Co-op Group as part of the process.
The committee will also appoint its own financial advisors.