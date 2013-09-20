LONDON, Sept 20 The Co-operative Bank said on Friday that it would set up a committee to assess alternatives to the 1.5 billion pound ($2.40 billion) rescue plan proposed by its parent, the Co-operative Group.

The committee, which will be independent of the Co-op Group, will comprise Richard Pym and Niall Booker, chairman and chief executive of the Co-op Bank, and the bank's independent non-executives directors. Booker will step down as deputy chief executive of the Co-op Group as part of the process.

The committee will also appoint its own financial advisors.