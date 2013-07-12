BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3.4 bln yen
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
LONDON, July 12 The Co-operative Group has launched an independent review into the events that led to a 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) capital shortfall at its banking unit.
Co-op said on Friday the review would be led by Christopher Kelly, previously a senior official within Britain's finance ministry and a past chairman of the Financial Ombudsman Service and Committee on Standards in Public Life.
It will examine Co-op Bank's decision to buy the Britannia Building Society in 2009 and its proposed purchase of hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group, which collapsed earlier this year. The findings will be presented to members at the Co-op's annual meeting next May.
* KL East Sdn Bhd entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the land for a cash consideration of 447.6 million RGT