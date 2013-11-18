LONDON Nov 18 The Co-operative Group
said on Monday it had started a fact-finding process to look
into any inappropriate behaviour at the group or its banking
unit and would take action as necessary.
The former chairman of Britain's troubled Co-operative Bank
has been filmed arranging to buy cocaine, the Mail on Sunday
newspaper reported.
Co-op also said it had launched a "root and branch review of
the democratic structure of the organisation".
"We need to modernise to ensure that the interests of all
our 7 million members are properly and directly represented in
the oversight of our business activities," Co-op Group said in a
statement.