NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenya's Co-operative Bank 's full-year 2012 pretax profit rose 57 percent to 9.97 billion shillings ($115.53 million) from 6.36 billion shillings in the previous year, helped by growth in its loan book, it said on Thursday

Kenyan lenders have so far reported robust growth in profits in 2012, despite operating in a high-interest environment at the start of the year that rolled over from 2011, when interest rates ate into bond holdings, and high inflation took its toll on general economic performance.

The Co-operative's total assets in the 12 months to the end of December grew to 200.8 billion shillings from 168.31 billion in 2011, and its branch network rose to 114 outlets from 94.

Net loans and advances rose to 119.1 billion shillings from 109.41 billion shillings in 2011, it said.

"The performance of the bank has been impressive despite 2012 being a challenging year," Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki said in a presentation to an investor briefing.

The bank is also due to open its first branch in South Sudan in April this year, Muriuki said. ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting By George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Daniel Magnowski)