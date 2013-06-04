LONDON, June 4 Co-operative Bank has sold around 90 percent of a 237 million pound ($362.5 million) portfolio of loans it put up for sale last week, as part of a wider effort to strengthen its balance sheet and plug a capital shortfall, bankers said.

The bank, which was downgraded to "junk" status by credit ratings agency Moody's last month, is trying to sell off parts of its business and has decided to stop offering loans to new corporate clients.

Instead it will focus on individual retail customers to quell growing concerns over its capital shortfall, which some analysts put at around 1.8 billion pounds.

In a bid to cut its risk exposure, the bank rounded up around 237 million pounds of leveraged loans it wanted to sell and approached banks to see if they could find buyers, bankers said on Tuesday.

The portfolio launched to the market in an auction on May 29 with an average bid price of 98 percent of face value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Ninety percent of the portfolio was sold at a good level by the following day's auction deadline, to a mixture of banks and funds eager to buy in a market that has so far this year seen demand outweigh supply, bankers said.

They added the bank will seek to sell the remaining 10 percent of loans.

Co-op Bank declined to comment.

"It was a good time to bring this to the market as there are a lot of buyers out there searching for loans," one of the bankers said.

The portfolio included positions in 16 names across multiple tranches, denominated in pounds, euros, U.S. dollars, Australian dollars and Swedish crowns.

The loans were to companies including UK national lottery operator Camelot, Gondola - which operate restaurants such as PizzaExpress - and theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Group.