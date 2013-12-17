* Delaware Supreme Court dismisses Cooper's appeal
* Apollo says continues to believe in the merits of Cooper
merger
* Cooper to return to Chancery court for resolution of other
issues
* Apollo shares rise as investors bet on deal collapse
(Adds Cooper comments, updates Apollo share price)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
Dec 17 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co's efforts
to force India's Apollo Tyres Ltd to complete its
proposed acquisition of the U.S. company for $2.3 billion
received another legal setback, paving the way for the Indian
company to walk away from the deal.
The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Cooper's
appeal against an earlier lower court ruling that Apollo was
meeting its obligations to reach new contract terms with unions
at Cooper plants in Ohio and Texas.
With the latest court ruling, which came three days before
it was due to be delivered, the Findlay, Ohio-based company has
only a slim chance to keep Apollo from walking away from the
long-pending and contentious deal.
Apollo, which would become the world's seventh-biggest tire
maker if the deal is completed, wants to pay less than the $35
per share agreed in June because of demands by unions at Cooper
plants and disruptions at Cooper's venture in China.
Cooper wanted the Delaware Supreme Court to overturn a
ruling by a judge on the lower Court of Chancery who found last
month that Apollo had not breached its obligations under the
terms of the deal.
"We are pleased by the decision of the Delaware Supreme
Court today, which did more than dismiss Cooper's appeal; the
court decided the appeal was improvidently granted in the first
place," Apollo said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Cooper's litigation strategy to date has done nothing but
generate unnecessary cost for its shareholders and for Apollo,
and compound the obstacles that Cooper's situation has created
for this merger," the Indian company said.
Apollo, which is seeking to cut its dependence on domestic
sales through the Cooper acquisition, said it continued to
believe in the merits of the merger and that it was "committed
to finding a sensible way forward, if possible."
Cooper said that the Supreme Court verdict was a "procedural
ruling" that returned the case back to the Delaware Chancery
court.
"Both Cooper and Apollo will return to the Chancery Court
for resolution of the remaining issues in the case," the company
said in a statement issued to Reuters on Tuesday.
"Cooper believes Apollo has breached the merger agreement
and we will continue to pursue our legal options as we work to
protect the interests of our company and our stockholders."
A new ruling would have to be issued by Dec. 31, when the
merger agreement allows Apollo to walk away.
The Indian company now has the option of walking away from
the deal or renegotiating the transaction terms with Cooper if
the U.S. company agrees to such a move, two sources with
knowledge of the process said.
APOLLO SHARES RISE
Apollo stock rose as much as 8.7 percent on Tuesday to 92.15
rupees, a level last seen before the deal was announced in June,
as investors bet on the Indian company dropping its pursuit to
acquire Cooper. It ended the day up 2 percent in a weak market.
Shares of Apollo lost a third of their value in just two
days after the deal was announced as investors fretted over the
fully debt-funded acquisition of Cooper, which was nearly three
times the Indian company's market value at that time.
Cooper shares fell 5 percent on Monday at $21.62.
Apollo has said it is committed to the takeover, but not at
the current price, as issues including those involving Cooper's
U.S. labour union - the United Steelworkers - and its Chinese
joint venture made it difficult to close financing of the deal.
Cooper took Apollo to court in the United States over its
failure to close the deal by Oct. 4. Apollo has argued the U.S.
company is actually the one who has not kept up its end of the
bargain.
As the Indian company sees it, Cooper is at fault because it
has been locked out of its Chinese joint venture. Without
information from the venture, the U.S. company failed to report
its financial data as required for Apollo to get financing.
Cooper has argued that the Chinese lock-out and labor
problems would never have happened without the merger agreement.
Risks associated with the deal were taken on by Apollo and
should have been baked into its bid, according to Cooper.
The cases are Cooper Tire & Rubber Co v. Apollo (Mauritius)
Holdings Pvt, CA8980, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington) and
624-2013, Supreme Court of Delaware (Dover).
(Additional reporting by Varun Aggarwal in BANGALORE and
Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Stephen Coates and Matt
Driskill)