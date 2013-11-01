An employee works inside the warehouse at the Apollo Super Zone showroom in Mumbai October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB.N) said it reached a tentative agreement with workers represented by United Steelworkers union, regarding its planned $2.5 billion sale to India's Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS).

An arbitrator ruled in September that the sale could not close unless Apollo drew up a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents workers at two Cooper plants.

The new labour deal agreed to on Wednesday is subject to review by Apollo, as well as ratification by the union's membership, Cooper said in a filing on Friday.

