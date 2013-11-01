* Labor deal needed to close sale to Apollo
* Apollo calls labor deal "stunt" to influence litigation
* Trial starts Tuesday in Delaware
Nov 1 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it
reached a tentative agreement with workers represented by United
Steelworkers union as part of its push to close its planned $2.5
billion sale to India's Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Apollo called the labor deal a "last-minute stunt" to gain
an advantage when the two companies square off in court next
week over their failure to close their deal.
An arbitrator ruled in September that the sale could not
close unless Apollo drew up a collective bargaining agreement
with the union that represents workers at two Cooper plants.
Cooper has accused Apollo of dragging its feet in those
labor talks so it would have an excuse to back out of the merger
deal or seek a lower price for Cooper.
The Findlay, Ohio-based company sued Apollo last month in an
effort to force the deal to close and to get a court order
allowing Cooper to negotiate a labor deal that would bind
Apollo. A trial in that lawsuit begins on Tuesday.
The new labor deal agreed to on Wednesday is subject to
review by Apollo, as well as ratification by the union's
membership, Cooper said in a filing on Friday.
In a Friday filing with the Court of Chancery in Delaware,
where the companies agreed to litigate, Apollo said it "objects
to this last-minute hijack of this expedited litigation and
insertion of an entirely new set of issues."
