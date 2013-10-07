Oct 7 India's Apollo Tyres on Thursday
had asked Cooper Tire & Rubber Co to cut its offer price
to acquire the U.S. company by more than $2.50 per share, Cooper
said in a filing to the U.S. securities regulator on Monday.
Cooper said in the filing that on Oct. 3, Apollo
representatives informed the company that it wanted a price
renegotiation "this time suggesting a price reduction far
greater than the $2.50 reduction it had earlier proposed, and at
one point referencing '$8 or $9' per share."
Under the initial agreement in June, Cooper shareholders
would receive $35 per Cooper share, a premium of more than 40
percent to its price at the time, valuing the deal at $2.5
billion.
However, several obstacles to the pending acquisition have
emerged, including labour issues both in the United States and
in China, where workers at Cooper's joint venture have been on
strike for three months in opposition to the deal.
