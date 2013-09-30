Sept 30 Cooper Tire and Rubber Co
shareholders will likely approve on Monday the U.S. company's
$2.5 billion sale to India's Apollo Tyres, in a
transaction that is expected to create the world's
seventh-largest tyre maker.
A green light from Cooper shareholders will bring Apollo one
step closer to completing the takeover, although hurdles still
remain due to opposition from workers at Cooper's joint venture
in China and U.S. labour issues which could delay the deal.
Shareholders stand to receive $35 per Cooper share, a
premium of more than 40 percent to its price before the
acquisition announcement.
"Because this is an all cash deal with a substantial premium
to the pre-deal price the vast majority of shareholders will
support this deal at this price," said Chris DeMuth Jr,
portfolio manager at U.S.-based Rangeley Capital.
Still, Cooper shares have lost nearly 12 percent after
rising close to the offer price, as roadblocks to the
acquisition emerged due to worries over the debt burden of the
new owner.
"You're putting pressure on the company by the amount of
debt that they want to use to buy this. And so I think the
market will always be skittish in the situation," DeMuth said.
Rangeley Capital owns less than 5 percent in Cooper, he said.
Workers at Cooper's China joint venture, Cooper Chengshan
Tire Co in China's eastern Shandong province, have been striking
against the deal for about three months, while its local partner
has filed a lawsuit, seeking to dissolve the business
arrangement.
Separately, a U.S arbitrator ruled Cooper cannot sell two of
its factories in the country until a collective bargaining
agreement is reached between Apollo and members of the plants'
union.
The two companies have said they hope the deal will get the
final all-clear by the end of the year.
Apollo plans to fund the acquisition entirely through debt,
most of which will be raised through Cooper, whose market value
is currently nearly four times that of the Indian company.
Apollo, whose shares have lost a quarter of their value
since the deal was made public, hopes to gain a foothold in the
world's two biggest auto markets - China and the United States -
by buying Cooper.
If completed, the deal would be the second-largest U.S.
acquisition by an Indian company and one of the top 10 outbound
takeovers from Asia's third-largest economy, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
A shareholder approval of the deal also means Apollo can
start drawing down loans, which are already committed by banks,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Apollo declined comment on Monday, while Cooper did not
immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside U.S.
business hours.
The banks financing the deal include Standard Chartered
and Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI and Mridhula
Raghavan in BANGALORE; Additional reporting by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)