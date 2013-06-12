June 12 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd said
it would buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for
about $2.5 billion in a deal that would make it the world's
seventh-largest tire maker.
Apollo's cash offer of $35 per share represents a premium of
about 43 percent to Cooper's closing price on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Apollo Tyres, which does not currently operate in the United
States, gets two-thirds of its revenue from India, where a weak
economy has hurt demand for cars and commercial vehicles.
The acquisition of Cooper, the world's 11th biggest tire
company by sales, will give Apollo access to the U.S. market for
replacement tires for cars and light and medium trucks.
The two companies had combined sales of $6.6 billion in
2012.
Reuters and others reported in October that the companies
were in talks over a potential deal.
Apollo said on Wednesday it would raise $2.5 billion of new
debt to fund the acquisition.
Cooper shares were up 39 percent at $34.28 in pre-market
trading. Apollo shares closed up 2.7 percent at 91.95 rupees in
Mumbai trading ahead of the announcement.
