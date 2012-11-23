BRUSSELS Nov 23 U.S. industrial manufacturer
Eaton Corp secured EU regulatory approval on Friday for
its $11.8 billion takeover of U.S. electrical equipment maker
Cooper Industries Plc.
The deal, Eaton's biggest ever, will expand the company's
range of electrical products, such as lighting and wiring
devices, to markets ranging from mining to oil and gas and
utilities. It will also boost its presence in emerging markets.
The European Commission said in a statement that the
proposed deal would not hurt competition in Europe.
"The Commission's investigation confirmed that following the
transaction customers in the electrical components industry will
continue to have alternative electrical products suppliers," the
EU competition watchdog said.