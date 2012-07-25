July 25 Electrical products maker Cooper
Industries Plc, which has agreed to be bought by Eaton
Corp in an $11.8 billion deal, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by
demand from the utility and energy sectors.
Net earnings rose to $189 million, or $1.17 per share,
compared with $161.4, or 96 cents per share, a year before.
Analysts, on average, were expecting profit of $1.11 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 7 percent to $1.47 billion, matching estimates.
Cooper said it would not hold an analyst conference call or
give a forecast pending its acquisition by Eaton, which Eaton
said this week is expected to close by the end of the year.