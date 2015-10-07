Oct 6 Three European buyout firms are among bidders vying to buy French pharmaceutical company Cooper, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar the matter. BC Partners, Bridgepoint and Charterhouse Capital Partners are among the interested firms. The sale process, which may fetch as much as 700 million euros ($789 million), is at an advanced stage and may be completed by the end of the year, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1jN3ggr) French buyout firm Caravelle, of which Cooper is a subsidiary, is working with financial advisers at Rothschild to seek a buyer, although it may choose not to sell the company, Bloomberg reported. Caravelle, BC Partners, Bridgepoint and Charterhouse Capital could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)