BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Co-Operative Group Ltd : * Pra's bailey says he thought former Co-op bank chairman paul flowers was
"pompous" * Pra's bailey says was surpirsed by errors made by paul flowers when in front
of committee * Pra's bailey says regulator was aware it should not stand in the way of
challenger bank emerging at time of coop/lloyds talks * Pra's bailey says was never put under any pressure by treasury minister mark
hoban to favour Co-op bid for lloyds branches * Pra's bailey says has written evidence Co-op passed on regulator's concerns
over lloyds branch deal to lloyds * Pra's bailey says surprised lloyds chairman win bischoff said he was unaware
of the letter relating to Co-op bid * Source text
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago