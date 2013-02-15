Russia's Reserve Fund grows to $16.50 bln as of June 1
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.50 billion as of June 1 from $16.34 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
LONDON Feb 15 Co-Operative Bank PLC : * James Mack, CFO, has announced his intention to leave the bank * Work has already begun in terms of recruiting a new CFO * Source text
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.50 billion as of June 1 from $16.34 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
* Says contract sales at 35.9 billion yuan ($5.27 billion) in May