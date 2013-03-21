LONDON, March 21 Co-Operative Bank PLC :
* Op group CEO says capital position is in 'very
good' shape
* Op group CEO says disposals are to 'clear the
decks' and help pave
way for verde acquisition
* Op group CEO says too early to say if there are
buyers lined up
for insurance business
* Op group CEO says verde acquisition is 'absolutely
right' for the
group and for banking sector in general
* Op group CEO says not making disposals because of
pressure from
regulator
* Op group CEO says largely resolved IT issues in
relation to Lloyds
branches acquisition
* Op group CEO says 'still a lot of work to do' to
complete Lloyds
branches acquisition