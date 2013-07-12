BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3.4 bln yen
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
LONDON, July 12 Co-Operative Bank PLC : * Interest payment on the 13% bonds scheduled for 31 July 2013 will be deferred * Interest will be paid at the time of, but conditional on, the successful
completion of the exchange offer. * All investors in the 13% Bonds will receive the deferred interest payment, in cash, on completion of the Exchange Offer, expected in November * Source text for Eikon:
* KL East Sdn Bhd entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the land for a cash consideration of 447.6 million RGT