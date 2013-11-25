Nov 25 Co-Operative Bank PLC :
* Expects to allot a total of 3,700,000 preference shares on 29
November 2013
* Expects the shares will be admitted to trading on main market
of the London Stock Exchange on December 2
* Co-op Bank - allotment of additional preference shares
instead of cash will satisfy co's obligations of such dividend
instalment
* Co-op Bank - but if co's liability management exercise
completes, additional preference shares will be transferred to
Co-op Group
* Co-op Bank - if co's liability management exercise completes,
holders will receive an amount in cash equal to the cash
dividend
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here