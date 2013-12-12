Dec 12 Co-Operative Bank PLC :
* Remain highly confident that £1.5 billion recapitalisation
plan can be achieved
* Confirm will accept all valid offers to exchange or sell
preference shares
* Meeting for holders of dated notes to vote on scheme is
scheduled for 16 December 2013
* Court hearing for sanctioning scheme is currently expected to
be held on 18 December 2013
* Co-op group and Co-op bank tocomplete the liability
management exercise on 20 December 2013
* Expected that final repayment notes,instalment repayment
notes and bank t2 notes to trade on LSE around 23 December
