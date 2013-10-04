Oct 4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it
filed a complaint in the Delaware Chancery Court asking that
India's Apollo Tyres be required to close its
acquisition of the American company in a timely manner.
Cooper shares fell 9 percent in extended trading as the
action was the latest indication that the merger was in trouble.
The stock is now trading more than $9 off Apollo's $35-per-share
offer price.
The deal has faced opposition from workers at Cooper's joint
venture in China and from demands made by a U.S. labor union.
Cooper said on Friday that Apollo was looking to delay
settling issues with its workers, belonging to the United Steel
Workers (USW) union, who have asked that new agreements be drawn
up between them and Apollo post merger.
Earlier this week, Cooper Tire shareholders approved its
sale to Apollo.
"With their approval, we have met our conditions for
closing," Cooper Chief Executive Roy Armes said in a statement.
"The complaint filed today is a necessary step in the
process to assure that the terms of the merger agreement are met
as required and that we do everything possible to get the
transaction closed promptly," Armes said.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Anthony Kurian)