Oct 5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co on Friday
said it has filed a complaint in a U.S. court to push India's
Apollo Tyres to close its $2.5 billion acquisition of
the American company in a timely manner.
Apollo, which is seeking to create the world's
seventh-largest tyre company through the takeover, said it was
disappointed by the legal action and was working to complete the
deal as expeditiously as possible.
"We are disappointed that Cooper has taken this unusual step
and question their motives. The litigation simply has no basis,"
Apollo said in an emailed statement.
Cooper's move is the latest complication in the deal that
has been plagued by opposition from some workers since its
announcement.
Cooper filed a complaint in the Delaware Chancery Court,
saying Apollo was delaying settling issues with some of its
labour from the United Steel Workers (USW) union, who have asked
that new agreements be drawn up between them and the Indian
company before concluding the deal.
Apollo is aiming to gain a foothold in China and the United
States -- the two biggest auto markets -- through the pending
acquisition. But the deal is being opposed by workers at
Cooper's joint venture in China, and has run into further
trouble over demands made by the U.S. labor union.
"We have been working diligently to assist Cooper in
resolving its outstanding issues with the United Steel Workers,"
Apollo said. "We look forward to closing as expeditiously as
possible once we reach agreement with the USW and complete the
marketing of our financing," it added.
It said it was also supporting Cooper in reaching a
resolution in its "financially damaging dispute" with its
Chinese joint venture partner.
Workers at Cooper's China joint venture, Cooper Chengshan
Tire Co in China's eastern Shandong province, have been striking
against the deal for about three months, while its local partner
has filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the business pact.
The acquisition is to be funded entirely through new debt,
most of which will be raised through Cooper. The banks financing
the deal include Standard Chartered and Morgan Stanley
. Apollo said it continued to have committed financing.
Cooper shares fell 9 percent in extended trading as the
legal action was the latest indication of trouble in the deal.
The stock is now trading more than $9 off Apollo's $35-per-share
offer price.
Under certain conditions, the merger can be called off
without a termination fee if the deal is not consummated by the
end of the year. Apollo could be liable to pay a break-up fee of
$112.5 million if it walked away from the deal (r.reuters.com/fuh63v)
Cooper Tire shareholders had on Monday approved its sale to
Apollo.
"With their (shareholder) approval, we have met our
conditions for closing," Cooper Chief Executive Roy Armes said
in a statement.
"The complaint filed today is a necessary step in the
process to assure that the terms of the merger agreement are met
as required and that we do everything possible to get the
transaction closed promptly," Armes said.
Cooper Tire shares closed 5.6 percent lower at $29.51 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
