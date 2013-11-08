Nov 8 Apollo Tyres Ltd did not breach
its obligation to try to negotiate with unions in its failed
deal with Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, a Delaware judge said
on Friday, according to a person attending the hearing.
Cooper had accused Apollo of India of intentionally dragging
its feet in talks with the United Steel Workers as an excuse to
seek a reduction in the original $2.5 billion agreement, which
did not close by Oct. 4 as anticipated.
Cooper shares fell sharply as the judge's comments reached
investors. The shares ended down 11.45 percent at $23.82 on the
New York Stock Exchange. Apollo had agreed to buy Cooper for $35
per share.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)