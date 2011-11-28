* Union says to file charges against Cooper for "unlawful
bargaining"
* Cooper to continue operations at plant with temporary
workforce
* Company says may have to make production changes
(Adds comments from the union)
Nov 28 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
locked out union employees at its Findlay, Ohio plant after
failing to reach an agreement over a long-term contract, and the
union said it would pursue unlawful bargaining charges against
the tire maker.
The union said it would pursue charges against Cooper with
the National Labor Relations Board as the employees were locked
out despite their offer to keep working while negotiations
toward a new labor contract proceeded.
Cooper, which makes tires for passenger vehicles and light
trucks, has been trying to extend its recently expired contract
or reach agreement on a new long-term contract with United
Steelworkers Local 207L. Talks with the union have been going on
for three months.
The union represents more than 1,000 hourly workers at the
plant.
Cooper said it had offered a final proposal for a new
long-term contract and an offer to extend the recently expired
contract for an additional year with no change in terms. The
union was unwilling to extend the contract for more than 30
days, it said.
The company plans to continue manufacturing operations at
the plant with a temporary workforce during the lockout, and
said some production adjustments may be necessary in the near
term.
It said dates for future negotiations with the union are
currently being finalized.
The union, in a separate statement, said it was still
committed to negotiating a fair contract.
Cooper's shares fell slightly to $13.12 in after-hours
trading. They closed at $13.17 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)