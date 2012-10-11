Oct 11 Indian tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres is in the process of buying a controlling stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, India's Economic Times reported. (r.reuters.com/cak33t)

The deal could be in a range of $600-800 million, the newspaper said citing sources.

Cooper Tire's shares jumped as much as 11 percent to $20.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)