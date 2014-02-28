Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
Feb 28 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co resumed reporting results on Friday, giving investors the first glimpse of its balance sheet since its dispute with its Chinese joint venture partner last year.
The JV partner opposed Cooper's $2.5 billion deal with India's Apollo Tyres Ltd and locked out Cooper management, making it impossible for the U.S. tire maker to access financial data required to prepare quarterly results.
The Chinese JV also halted production of Cooper-branded tires and resumed production in January, two weeks after Cooper's deal with Apollo fell through.
Cooper, which had last announced quarterly results in August, said on Friday it posted a third-quarter loss of $168,000, or breakeven on a per share basis, compared with a net profit of $74 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 24 percent to $832 million.
The work stoppage at the China plant reduced operating profit by $29 million during the third quarter, Cooper said.
The company said it expects to report fourth-quarter results mid-March.
Cooper Tire shares closed at $24.93 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They have risen about 9 percent after its merger with Apollo fell through. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 27 Emma Watson says making her new movie "The Circle," about a fictitious social media giant, had been a tough and vulnerable experience that brought home issues of ethics and the boundaries of privacy in an increasingly public age.