PARIS Nov 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin
will be joining the United Nations conference on climate change
which starts in Paris on Nov. 30, the French foreign affairs
ministry said on Sunday.
"It is the United Nations that announced Putin would join,"
a spokesman for the French foreign ministry said.
The conference, to be attended by more than 100 heads of
state, aims to produce a new international agreement on climate
change to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius to limit
heat waves, downpours and floods that can disrupt food and water
supplies, as well as a creeping rise in global sea levels.
